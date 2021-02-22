Music Director S Thaman Shares A Glimpse Of Mahesh Babu From 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Sets

Acclaimed music director S Thaman took to his Twitter handle and shared a glimpse of actor Mahesh Babu from his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Along with the actor's look, S Thaman revealed that Mahesh Babu's new movie has wrapped up its first shooting schedule. The music composer has thanked the film-makers for following all the precautions while shooting the film amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the picture shared by Thaman, Mahesh Babu is seen from the backside wearing a scarf across his face, donning shades in a black and white filter. He wrote on Twitter, “Happy & Excited that Our #Superstar @urstrulyMahesh gaaru @ParasuramPetla Team #SarkaruVaariPaata Wrapped up the First Mighty Schedule Super Successfully Black heart My Gratitude to Our Producers @MythriOfficial @GMBents @14ReelsPlus Fr the efforts taken at this Covid Hour”. Take a look at S Thaman's Twitter post below.

Happy & Excited tat Our #Superstar @urstrulyMahesh gaaru @ParasuramPetla Team #SarkaruVaariPaata Wrapped up the First Mighty Schedule Super Successfully 🖤

My Gratitude to Our Producers @MythriOfficial @GMBents @14ReelsPlus Fr the efforts taken at this Covid Hour 🤎



Godbless ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H0TGgfKjlo — thaman S (@MusicThaman) February 22, 2021

More about Sarkaru Vaari Paata release date

Sarkaru Vaari Paata release date is scheduled on Sankranthi day in January 2022. The film was launched last year with a formal pooja. The highly anticipated film is directed by Parasuram, well known for helming Geetha Govindam. While details about the plot have been kept under wraps, the film is said to be a social drama. Meanwhile, a couple of weeks back, Keerthy Suresh posted a photo on her social media account revealing that she has joined the second shooting schedule of the film.

More about Mahesh Babu's new movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie is Sarakaru Vaari Paata which also features Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju. The film was announced on May 2020 and is a joint venture of the actor's production house, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment with 14 Reels Plus and Mythri Movie Makers.

The Telugu superstar was last seen on-screen in last year’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie written and directed by Anil Ravipudi was a critical and commercial success. Made on a reported budget of Rs 75 crore, it went on to earn over Rs 260 crore at the worldwide box office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played the role of Major Ajay Krishna.

