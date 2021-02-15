Samantha Akkineni Celebrates Valentine's Day With Naga Chaitanya With A Mushy Picture

Majili actor Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram on Sunday evening, February 14, 2021, to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a mushy picture. The actor shared a picture of her and hubby Naga Chaitanya and also pens a sweet caption which is truly unmissable. Fans have been going gaga after seeing this post and have also flooded the comment section with all things adorable.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha Akkineni shared a picture of her Valentine’s Day celebration with Naga Chaitanya. In the picture, the duo can be seen all smiles for the camera as they seem to be sitting at a restaurant. Samantha can be seen donning a pink outfit and opted for a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, sported a navy blue polo t-shirt and paired it with a watch.

While sharing the same, the actor also penned a hilarious caption. She wrote, “Got lucky with this one @chayakkineni #vdaymush”. She added, “For those of you asking for more pics of the both of us, the next scheduled date is Christmas .. Approvals pending for birthdays, anniversary etc etc”. By the looks of the caption, seems like the duo rarely get to spend time together. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Samantha Akkineni Praises Miss India Runner-up Manya Singh On Instagram; Have A Look

As soon as Samantha Akkineni shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. Some of the users revealed how adorable the picture looks, while some commented with many happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “After long timeðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ Sam wid chaitu”, while the other one wrote, “Perfecto”. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | Naga Chaitanya's Popular Telugu Films Depicting Young Budding Love; Here's A List

Back in 2017, actors Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot and since then have been inseparable. The duo has been setting major relationship goals and often win hearts when it comes to their cute posts on social media. Samantha Akkineni never fails to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. Earlier to this post, the actor shared another adorable picture where they can be seen hugging and striking a pose for the camera. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Samantha Akkineni Becomes 1st Indian Female Actor To Get Twitter Emoji, Asks 'Really?'

Also read | Samantha Akkineni Expresses Her Joy Over Working With Nayanthara And Vijay Sethupathi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.