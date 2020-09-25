As Mahesh Babu Gears Up For 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', Here Are His Other Films On Politics

South superstar Mahesh Babu, who last minted praises for his stint in Sarileru Neekevvaru, is now gearing up to essay a dual role in his upcoming flick, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The actor will play the role of a bank officer and a pawnbroker in the movie. Directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will also star Keerthy Suresh alongside Mahesh.

Touted to be a political thriller movie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will supposedly revolve around the theme of corruption, which takes place at government offices. The news was confirmed by Keerthy Suresh in one of her previous Instagram live sessions. Not much about the movie has been officially revealed by the makers and the plot and characters of this movie yet remain unknown. However, as Mahesh Babu is all set to feature in a political movie, here are some of his previous films that revolved around the same subject.

MOTION POSTER... Team #SarkaruVaariPaata unveil the motion poster to celebrate #MaheshBabu's birthday today... #MaheshBabu and director #Parasuram are collaborating for the first time... Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus. #HBDMaheshBabu #SSMB27 pic.twitter.com/efRXEmxk3D — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 9, 2020

Bharat Ane Nenu

Helmed by Koratala Siva, Bharat Ane Nenu is a Telugu political-action flick featuring Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Alongside them, the movie stars an ensemble cast including Prakash Raj, R Sarathkumar, Aamani and more. Bharat Ane Nenu chronicles the life of on Oxford university student, Bharat who returns to India, post the demise of his father, who was the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

By looking at the extent of corruption, he decides to develop a change in the system to root it out forever. In order to bring about Bharat steps into the shoes of his father by becoming the new Chief Minister of the state. Unfortunately, he ends up making several rivals and enemies in the process.

Sainikadu

Released in 2006, Sainikadu is a political-action movie directed by Gunasekhar. Starring Mahesh Babu, Trisha and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles, the premise of the movie revolves around the life of Siddharth who is attempting to rescue Warangal from several floods and awaiting Governmental aid. However, he later finds out that a corrupt political leader, Pappu Yadav has siphoned off the relief fund before it reached the affected areas. As Pappu stands for the election, Siddharth seeks revenge by kidnapping his fiance Varalaxmi and is hunted by cops who are villains.

