Nivetha Thomas Approached To Play A Prominent Role In Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'?

Nivetha Thomas, last seen in Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer Darbar, is reportedly approached by the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata to play a prominent role in the upcomer. Reports claim that Nivetha has heard the narration and is yet to sign the dotted lines. Some media reports claim that the actor is impressed with her part, and might give her nod for the Mahesh Babu starrer soon.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is written and directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram. The forthcoming movie stars Mahesh Babu in the lead. The movie is bankrolled by Mahesh Babu under his production house G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The poster of the Mahesh Babu starrer was released on the actor's father and actor Krishna Ghattamaneni’s 77th birthday. Here's the first look poster of the upcomer:

Keerthy Suresh to star alongside Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata?

From the scripting stage of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, there were rumours that the makers are keen on getting Keerthy Suresh on-board as the leading lady of the film. The Mahanati fame actor during her recent online chats revealed that she is a part of the Mahesh Babu starrer. The makers will announce the rest of the cast and crew details in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Nivetha Thomas, who is currently in Kerala, is waiting for the lockdown to finish to resume shooting for Vakeel Saab. The movie, starring Pawan Kalyan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj in the lead, is the official remake of Hindi film Pink. The Nivetha Thomas starrer is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under their respective production company. Besides the upcomer, Nivetha Thomas also has Mohan Krishna Indraganti's V with Nani and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie, starring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, narrates the tale of an army officer, who is on a mission to save the country from external threats. The movie released in January 2020, reportedly grossed more than Rs 200 crores at the box office.

