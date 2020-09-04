Mahesh Babu's Role In Parasuram's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Revealed; Read Details

Mahesh Babu, last seen in Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru, will reportedly be playing a double role in his forthcoming movie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. According to The News Minute's recent report, Mahesh Babu will essay the role of a bank officer and a pawnbroker in the film. The forthcoming movie that also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead is reported to be based on recent bank fraud. The film is directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram.

Meanwhile, some reports suggest that Mahesh Babu and the cast and crew of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will fly to the US to commence the first schedule of the film. According to The News Minute's recent report, a major chunk of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be shot in Washington DC.

All details about Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, is reported to be a political thriller. The first look poster of the Mahesh Babu starrer was released on the actor's father Krishna Ghattamaneni’s 77th birthday. Here's the first look poster:

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is written and directed by Parasuram, while Mahesh Babu is bankrolling the project under his production banner. Meanwhile, Thaman S will be composing the music, and Madhie will be handling cinematography. Marthand K Venkatesh will be editing the film.

What's next for Mahesh Babu?

Mahesh Babu is expected to start work on his next with SS Rajamouli after finishing Sarkaru Vaari Paata's shooting. The forthcoming movie marks Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's first collaboration together. The film is presently in pre-production and is expected to go on floors by next year.

Besides the upcoming film, Mahesh Babu will be wearing the producer's hat for Sashi Kiran Tikka's Major. The movie, starring Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala, is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. The film is written by Sashi Kiran Tikka and Adivi Sesh and is reported to be in the last leg of shooting.

