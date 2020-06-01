Mahesh Babu Praises David Warner For His 'simply Awesome' Dance Performance

The outbreak of novel Coronavirus COVID-19 has pushed people indoors around the globe, but many popular celebrities are taking to social media to keep their fans updated on their day-to-day life. Recently, Australian batsman David Warner took to his Instagram and shared a couple of videos of dancing on actor Mahesh Babu's songs. David Warner shared the first video where he was seen dancing to the song Mind Block. This song is from one of his latest films Sarileru Neekevvaru.

In the caption, David wrote "After 50 attempts and will show a video of the attempts later we almost got there. Haha thoughts?? #mindblock". He also tagged Mahesh Babu in the video. After this, Mahesh Babu's fans asked him how he felt after seen David dance on his song. Mahesh Babu reacted to the performance of David Warner in his Instagram story. Take look a look at what Mahesh had to say.

David Warner dances on Mahesh Babu's songs

The next day Mahesh Babu commented on the post and wrote "50 attempts?? I would never have guessed @davidwarner31 ! Looks effortlessly amazingðŸ‘ðŸ»ðŸ‘ðŸ»ðŸ‘ðŸ»". David Warner then uploaded the second part of the song on his Instagram. In the second part apart from him and his wife, his kids were also seen in the video. His older kids were seen dancing along with him the younger was seen sitting behind his mother.

David captioned the video and wrote "Part two, “WOW” this is so hard but @candywarner1 kills me ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ @urstrulymahesh @rashmika_mandanna Part three?? #mindblock #dance #fun #sundayfunday #whatnext". Take a look at the video here.

Mahesh Babu also spoke about it to a fan in his Instagram story. Mahesh Babu replied to a fan who asked, "How do you think David Warner has danced for mind block?". Mahesh Babu replied to this and wrote, "Yes he was simply awesome". and tagged David Warner in the post.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu has also announced he will be seen in a new movie titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He releads the post on Sunday. It also revealed that the project is helmed by Parasuram. The poster and official title of the film was unveiled on Mahesh Babu's father's birthday. The first look poster shows a side profile shot of Mahesh Babu with a Re 1 coin tattooed on his neck. In this film, Mahesh Babu will be seen playing a character who tackles bank frauds.

