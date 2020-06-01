Mahesh Babu Pens Down Sweet Wish For His Father; Shares Throwback Picture

Mahesh Babu recently shared a happy throwback picture of him and his father Krishna on his social media handle. The actor took to Instagram to mark the birthday of his father who turned a year older on May 31 with an unseen picture. This throwback picture shared by the actor is receiving lots of love from fans.

In the picture, Mahesh Babu can be seen staring at his father and is all smiles in this candid picture. He can be seen sporting a white shirt along with a red tie. Along with the picture, he also opted for a white coat with a red pocket square and a gold and red brooch. His father, Krishna, who can be seen sporting a white kurta is all smiles in this picture.

Along with the picture, Mahesh Babu also went on to write a sweet birthday message for him. He wrote, “All that I am and trying to be... I owe it all to you!! Happy birthday, Nana. My evergreen superstar.” Check out the post here.

Seeing this post, fans also went on to wish the actor’s father on his big day. Some fans also praised the father and son’s adorable candid picture. Some of the fans wrote, “Happy Birthday, Krishna sir,” “Aww, this is such an adorable picture,” “very cute,” and much more. Check out a few more comments below.

The actor has been quite active on his social media handle keeping his fans entertained with several posts. He often goes on to share several pictures such as throwback posts, quirky posts and has also been giving glimpses on how he is spending his day at home. The actor recently played a Q and A session with his fans and friends where he went on to answer their few questions.

During the session, the actor revealed how he spends his time at home. He said that he often indulges in some cooking, swimming, cleaning, reading, playing with his kids and pets, and a lot more. After the session with his fans and friends, Mahesh Babu shared a picture saying that he had a good time interacting with his fans and friends. He also said that the ‘Quarantine catch up’ session was a success and that he would also want to do it again. Mahesh Babu urged his fans to stay home and stay safe in these tough times.

