'Sarkaaru Vaari Paata': Mahesh Babu Announces Film On Father's Birthday, Celebs Excited

The film industry is currently under a lockdown due to COVID-19, and all shoots have been temporarily suspended. However, that does not mean film announcements can’t be made, that too on special occasions. Mahesh Babu gave a fitting tribute to his father, veteran actor Krishna, on his 76th birthday by announcing his next movie Sarkaaru Vaari Paata.

Though more of a teaser poster, with Mahesh Babu being seen only partly, the look was enough to send his fans into a frenzy. Apart from his earring, the Rs 1 coin tattoo stood out, apart from the message ‘Happy Birthday Superstar Krishna’.

The Bharat Ane Nenu star termed it as a ‘blockbuster start’ for ‘another hat-trick.’

The post received 29.5K retweets and 76.9K likes in half a day. Not just fans, even celebrities like Sudheer Babu, Adivi Sesh Devi Sri Prasad and Harish Shankar were left mesmerised. They used words like 'just brilliant', 'nothing less than a block buster', 'Amaazinggg' and more. They also noticed his makeover and called the tattoo on his neck as ‘killer', while hoping that the movie sets a record.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram, who has directed numerous films since 2008 like Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Geetha Govindam. Mahesh is also one of the producers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata along with Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta, while music will be scored by Thaman S and cinematography will be handled by PS Vinod. The release date has not been announced, and fans would be keen to keen for that announcement.

Earlier, he had honoured his father by sharing a throwback picture with him.

