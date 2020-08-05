When Akhil Akkineni Posed With A Rifle On The Sets Of Mahesh Babu's 'Takkari Donga'

From a past few days, a childhood photo of actor Akhil Akkineni has been making rounds on the internet, in which he is seen posing in a cowboy avatar. The picture is said to be taken on the sets of superstar Mahesh Babu's 2002 release, Takkari Donga. In the picture, little Akhil is seen in a white shirt crushed shirt teamed with a pair of blue denim. He also wore a brown-colour cowboy hat in the picture while holding a rifle. Scroll down to take a look:

Akhil Akkineni on the sets of Mahesh Babu's Takkari Donga:

The throwback photo, which was shared on August 4, has bagged 561 likes and is still counting. On the other side, around 161 Twitter users have re-shared it. A section of fans went gaga over Akhil's adorable look as a child. Many comments read, 'cute' in the comments box.

Talking about Mahesh Babu starrer, the Telugu-language western action-comedy flick also featured Lisa Ray and Bipasha Basu in the lead. The Jayant Pranjee directorial did an average business at the BO. In the film, Mahesh Babu essayed the character of a cowboy named Raja, who was a mischievous thief.

Interestingly, this is not the first time when Akhil Akkineni's throwback picture has won hearts on the internet. In June, on the occasion of Father's Day, Akhil shared an old picture from the set of his father Akkineni Nagarjuna's film Sisindri. The film not only starred his father but also marked Akhil's debut as a child actor. Sisindri released in the mid-1990s.

Talking about the professional front, Akhil Akkineni marked his acting debut in 2015 with V. V. Vinayak's film, titled Akhil. So far he has delivered two more movies along with Akhil. All three of his films failed to attract the footfalls. Currently, the actor is gearing up for his next release, Most Eligible Bachelor, which will star Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The upcoming film will be directed by Bommarillu Baskar. The film is expected to hit the theatres during Sankranthi 2021.

