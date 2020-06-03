Mahesh Babu, Samantha Akkineni, Other Celebs Join Blackout Tuesday

Following the death of George Floyd, people in the US have taken to the streets to protest in support of the victim. Not only celebrities but a lot of companies and corporate giants are also coming forward in support of the Black community. Amid all of this, the Hollywood music industry announced a Black Out Tuesday on June 2 to stand in support of the protestors and to condemn the death of Floyd. A few celebrities from the South Indian industry also took to their social media to join the blackout.

Mahesh Babu, Samantha Akkineni, and others join Blackout Tuesday

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu took to his social media to post a blank image. He stood in solidarity with the black community and let the image speak for itself. Mahesh simply used the hashtag #blackouttuesday in his caption.

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni took to her social media to show her support for the black community. Standing in solidarity with them, she shared a blacked-out image. Written across the picture are the words, "Muted. But listening but learning". The hashtag Blackout Tuesday was also used in the caption.

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan was also one of the South-Indian actors that took a stand for the black community. She also took to her social media stories to post a blacked-out image. Sharing the flag of USA and a heart-break emoji, she used the hashtags Black Lives Matter and Blackout Tuesday in the caption.

Shruti Haasan

Among many others, actor Shruti Haasan also took to her social media to stand in solidarity with the black community. She shared a blank image on her Instagram and did not write any caption. Haasan only used the hashtag Blackout Tuesday to show her support for the movement.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal also took to her social media stories to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. She shared a blacked-out image with the illustration of two people holding hands at the top. She wrote in the caption, "In Solidarity" and used the hashtag Blackout Tuesday.

What is Blackout Tuesday?

The Blackout announced by the music industry in Hollywood is asking for a day where the show must be paused. The organisers of the event requested businesses and companies not to conduct business as usual on this day and asked them to pause and think about how to support the Black community. The companies and artists are to observe a silent protest on June 2.

