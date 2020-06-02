Mahesh Babu's Throwback Video Of Namrata Shirodkar Riding Bicycle With Kids; See The Video

Namrata Shirodar recently shared a throwback video of herself with her kids and actor Mahesh Babu. The video is taken in Germany and shows Namrata cycling with her kids as Mahesh Babu takes the video. The video is shot in the season of fall and captioned as-The fall season in Brenners (Germany), Cycling with my babies, Nothing like it. She also tagged her kids' Instagram handles and added #badenbadendays #memorytherapy hashtags.

Namrata says - Better speed up!

In the Instagram video uploaded by Namrata Shirodkar, she and her kids can be seen cycling. A little later in the video, Sitara falls behind and tries to catch up. This is why she tags Sitara and says that she better speed up in the caption. Fans were quick to respond that the video was adorable and flooded the comments section with heart emojis. Many found the video and the actor's caption cute.

Namrata is married to Mahesh Babu, a famous Tamil actor, and keeps updating her profile quite frequently. In an earlier post, she helped out her hubby Mahesh Babu by posting that he would be answering questions on his Instagram for any fan who posted a question on his story. She also captioned the post as #QuarantineCatchup.

Mahesh Babu is going to appear soon in a new movie called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He also released the new look of the movie on his Instagram that Namrata also reposted. The post received a lot of from fans. Mahesh Babu called the film a complete entertainer with a strong message on his Instagram. He also added that he was very excited about the film.

Namrata and Mahesh who are self-quarantining with their kids talked a bit about their lockdown experience. Mahesh Babu, in an interaction, added that life post lockdown would look very different and that everyone would have to be okay with this new world. He also asked his fans and followers to be safe and sound amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram

