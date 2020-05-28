Namrata Shirodkar's Husband Mahesh Babu Is 'running To Perfection' In This Workout Video

Bollywood actor Namrata Shirodkar has been quite active on social media amid the lockdown. Recently, she took to Instagram and posted a video of her husband Mahesh Babu. It features the south Indian superstar running on a treadmill. Read further ahead to know more details about the whole story:

Namrata Shirodkar shares a short video of Mahesh Babu

Namrata Shirodkar shared a glimpse of Mahesh Babu on social media, while he was working out. While the south Indian actor’s running style is popular among his fans, Babu garnered a positive response for his off-screen workout video. He is looking dedicated in his running shot with sweaty hair as well as a t-shirt. Mahesh Babu, who looks quite fit, is swiftly moving his arms while tirelessly running on his treadmill.

The Bharat Ane Nenu actor has donned a loose grey tee and paired it with blue shorts. To match his gym outfit, Mahesh Babu has worn blue sports shoes. In the caption accompanying the short video clip, Namrata Shirodkar appreciated her husband’s efforts for fitness. She wrote, “Running to perfection…daily dose of exercise". Besides adding three heart emoticons, the actor urged her fans to stay home and stay fit amid the lockdown using relevant hashtags for the post.

However, this is not the first time fans have got a sneak-peak into the actor’s gym. A few days ago, Namrata Shirodkar took to the photo-sharing platform and shared a glimpse of Mahesh Babu’s home gym. In the short clip, Mahesh Babu is visible in his gym outfits. He has donned blue t-shirt to match with his similar-shaded shorts and sports shoes. Namrata Shirodkar captioned the stunning video as, “The Lion’s den!!”

Namrata Shirodkar’s previous post garnered a great response from celebrities and fans. It received over 3.8 lakh views and 250 comments. Take a look.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Photo Of Young Abhishek, Shweta From Sets Of 'Amar Akbar Anthony'

Also read: Chrissy Teigen's Children Pose With Their Grandmother In These Pictures

Namrata Shirodkar's quarantine activities

During the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Namrata Shirodkar has been spending time with her family. Mahesh Babu, Gautham, Sitara, and Shirodkar spend a gala time playing different games. Recently, the entire family rejoiced to play the blinking game, whose winner was Mahesh Babu. The father and daughter duo is also mastering the art of mirror selfies these days. They shared their photos, which were clicked with utter perfection.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez And Varun Dhawan Are Real-life Best Buddies; Here's Proof

Also read: This Day That Year: Ajay Devgn's Father Veeru Devgn Passed Away In Mumbai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.