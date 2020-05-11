Mahesh Babu Shares Glimpse Of A 'Pawsome Party' As His Pet Dog Turns 9; Watch Here

Southe Indian superstar Mahesh Babu's social media feed has kept most of his fans entertained as he has often given a sneak peek into his quarantine. Recently, he added a few 'awesome time' pictures and a video on his Instagram wall. In the post, Mahesh Babu showered love on his pet dog as it nine.

Interestingly, in the video, shared by Mahesh Babu, the actor is seen having fun while playing with his pet dogs. Mahesh sported a casual look in grey tee and shorts. In the slideshow, the Spyder actor has shared a collage in which he is seen cupping his pet dog's face. Instagramming the post, he wrote a caption that read, 'My big boy turns 9♥️ / Awesome time!! #pawsomeparty'.

Mahesh Babu's 'pawsome' party pictures:

Talking about the professional front, he was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The action-comedy also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayshanti and Prakash Raj among many others. The Anil Ravipudi directorial bagged praises from the critics and the audience. Interestingly, the actor was planning to take a three-month break after the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru as he was working from the past two years non-stop for multiple projects. For the unversed, Sarileru Neekevvaru hit the theatres in January 2020.

What's next?

Apart from acting, he will soon produce a film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Reportedly, the upcoming film will be a biopic based on the life of Major Unnikrishnan. Meanwhile, a few media reports are speculating that he is going to produce yet another project that will feature Vijay Deverakonda.

As of now, the Maharshi actor is spending quality time with wife Namrata and kids Sitara and Gautham Krishna amid the nationwide lockdown. The couple often shares adorable pictures and videos with their children on social media.

