Paying Homage To Handwara Martyrs To Slamming Fake News: Here's How Mahesh Babu's Week Was

Like many other superstars, Mahesh Babu is also keeping in touch with his fans via social media. This week, Mahesh Babu paid tribute to those who were lost during the Handwara Attack. Mahesh Babu also supported Vijay Deverakonda after he slammed fake news and rumour-mongering. Here is what Mahesh Babu was up to this week.

Mahesh Babu Pays Homage To The Martyred Soldiers in Handwara Attack

The Handwara attack - A dark time for our nation. Our soldiers' courage and determination to safeguard our nation remains unparalleled. I stand in silence to honour our soldiers who died on duty fighting for us. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 4, 2020

Heartfelt condolences to all their grieving family and loved ones. Sending them love & strength in this time of grief 🙏🙏🙏 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 4, 2020

The loss of life during the Handwara Attack was a dark event for the whole nation. After the encounter ended, Mahesh Babu took to social media to pay homage to those soldiers who were martyred during the attack. He also sent his heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of the lost soldiers.

Mahesh Babu Supports Vijay Deverakonda and Slams Fake News Websites

A few days ago, Vijay Deverakonda took to social media to slam fake news. He shared the above message after some fake news outlets questioned his contributions to COVID-19. Soon, several other celebs came to support his cause. Even Mahesh Babu shared a long message in support Vijay Deverakonda, in which he slammed those who spread fake news without any consideration.

Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shirodkar on Her Daughter Sitara's Debut On Instagram

Mahesh Babu's daughter, Sitara, recently started her own Instagram page. Sitara is already a popular celeb on social media, as she already had a rather popular Youtube channel. Her mother, Namrata Shirodkar, recently featured in an interview with a media publication. During the interview, Namrata Shirodkar supported her daughter's Instagram page and added that she and Mahesh always encouraged Sitara to have a mind of her own and to be happy.

[Promo Image by Mahesh Babu Instagram]

