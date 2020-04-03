The Debate
Mahesh Babu Spends Time With Daughter Watching 'Stuart Little' At Home Amid Lockdown

Regional Indian Cinema

Mahesh Babu recently tweeted a picture with daughter as the father-daughter duo bonded over Stuart Little during the lockdown. Read more to know about it

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai |
Mahesh Babu

As India is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of Coronavirus, many celebrities have taken this quarantine to spend some quality time with their family. South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu recently took to his Twitter to share a glimpse of how he is spending his time in quarantine. He shared a picture with his daughter Sitara as the father-daughter duo bonded over a film.

Mahesh Babu tweeted a picture in which he is seen with his daughter Sitara as they lie on the couch while watching a film on their television. The father-daughter duo was watching the live-action animated comedy film, Stuart Little.

The actor talked about his time with his daughter in the tweet. He said that he is excited to watch the second installment of the film the next day. He also encouraged his fans by urging them to find something to do at their home. He further said that ‘loved ones will pull us all through this’.

See the tweet here:

For the current Coronavirus pandemic, Mahesh Babu donated Rs 1 crore in CM relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He also urged others to come forward and do their bit for the society in such difficult times. Mahesh Babu was last seen in the movie Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film proved to be a major hit at the Box Office. The film earned a total of over Rs 200 Crores. He is also expected to play an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Acharya.

 

 

