Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara's Special 'stay Safe' Message Cannot Be Missed; Watch Video

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone is staying at home to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Amidst this, the actors from the Indian film industry are doing their bit to contribute to society to heal from this situation. Superstar Mahesh Babu recently donated an amount of ₹1 Crore to the CM Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Superstar Mahesh Babu did not stop here, he also took to his social media to share a video of his daughter. In the video, Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara has given some important instructions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Sitara has urged the viewers to always wear a mask if one has any symptoms of Coronavirus. Sitara has also asked people to stay quarantined at home.

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara mentioned that one needs to wash hands regularly for 20 to 30 seconds. In the next tip, Sitara asked the viewers to cough or sneeze into one's elbows and to not use hands. The next tip is about maintaining at least 3 metres distance from each other and the last tip is about not touching your face often.

Mahesh Babu captioned the video as "Golden rules!! When kids speak...u listen...#StayHomeStaySafe 🙏🏻🙏🏻 @who". Mahesh Babu is hopeful that the viewers will listen to the children. That is the main reason why Mahesh Babu's decided to spread awareness with the help of his daughter Sitara.

Watch the video here

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the film Sarileru Neekevvaru which released on January 11 this year. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna in the pivotal role. Sarileru Neekevvaru was very highly appreciated by everyone and was directed by Anil Ravipudi.

