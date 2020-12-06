Did You Know Mahesh Babu Gifted A Car To Siva After 'Srimanthudu' Turned Out To Be A Hit?

In 2015, Mahesh Babu’s film Srimanthudu was a blockbuster. The film was written and directed by Koratala Siva. Mahesh expressed gratitude and appreciation to his director by giving him a gift.

After the success of Mahesh’s film Srimanthudu, he gifted Siva a brand-new Audi A6 car. Siva shared a picture of the car on his Twitter. He also thanked Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata for their gesture and was overwhelmed by their love for him. The gift was a pleasant surprise for the Siva as was not informed about the same earlier. He was directly called to the Audi showroom and Mahesh gave him a surprise.

Have a look at Siva's Twitter post -

Thank u @urstrulyMahesh sir and Namrata garu for such a lovely gesture. Really overwhelmed by ur love and positivity. Respect sir — koratala siva (@sivakoratala) September 21, 2015

Srimanthudu is an action drama film. Mahesh played the role of the film's protagonist. The cast included others such as Harsha Vardhan, with Shruti Haasan along with Jagapati Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Sampath Raj and others. The story revolves around a young man who inherits a business empire from his father. His friend leads him to a village and spends some time trying to improve the standard of living of the local people and the infrastructure of the village. This makes the local crime boss and his brother who is a politician, angry. IMDb rating for Srimanthudu is 7.5 out of 10.

The film Srimanthudu got positive critical acclaim and it was a commercial success. It grossed nearly 2 crores globally on a budget of ₹400—700 million. It became the third highest-grossing Telugu film. As the film was released, many announced plans to develop the backwards villages.

Mahesh Babu's movies -

Mahesh Babu is one of the highest-paid Telugu film actors. He has appeared in more than 25 films and won several awards. He also owns the production house named G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Mahesh started his career as a child artist in a cameo role in Needa. He made his debut as a lead actor with Rajakumarudu and achieved his breakthrough with Murari, and Okkadu. He was seen in many films such as Athadu, Pokiri, Dookudu, Bharat Ane Nenu, Sarileru Neekevvaru and others. Mahesh will soon be seen in movies such as Major, Jana Gana Mana and others.

