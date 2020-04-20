Mahesh Babu Wishes His Most Special Person 'Amma' On Her Birthday With An Adorable Pic

It is a special day for Spyder actor Mahesh Babu today, April 20. The south superstar took to his social media to announce it's his Amma's (Mother) birthday today. Not to miss the cute photo of the duo shared by Mahesh Babu on Instagram.

Also Read | SS Rajamouli set to direct Mahesh Babu in his next project after RRR

Mahesh Babu wishes his Amma on her birthday

Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu actor Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram on April 20 to share that it's a very special day for the most special person in his life. In the picture shared by him, Mahesh Babu is seen standing in awe of his mother with a big wide smile. Looks like the photograph is clicked during one of Mahesh's events. In the caption, he said, "April 20!! A very special day of the most special person in my life... Happy birthday Amma". Take a look.

Also Read | Weekend Watch List: Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, and Arjun Kapoor's films to stream

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu recently created headlines as SS Rajamouli, who’s known for his high-octane dramas like Magadheera and Baahubali franchise, broke the big news of roping in Mahesh for his next. For the unversed, SS Rajamouli is currently caught up with his upcoming project RRR. The recently released motion poster of the film created quite a stir amongst the audience. However, the shooting of RRR is currently put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata shares adorable 'candid' moments of the actor with his kids

Now that Mahesh Babu is homebound amid Coronavirus outbreak, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor is seen spending some quality time with his family. Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram to share a video of his game night with son Gautam. The father-son duo can be seen at their enthusiastic best enjoying some family time at home. Check out the video here.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu shares a glimpse of his 'Game Night' with son Gautam amid lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.