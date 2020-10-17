Keerthy Suresh turns 28: Mahesh Babu welcomes her on board for 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

National Award winner actress Keerthy Suresh is in a mood to rejoice as she is all set to join the cast of Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The announcement was made on the occasion of Keerthy’s birthday by the South Indian superstar on social media. Mahesh extended his best wishes to the actress on the special day and also welcomed her onboard to the film and called it her “one of the most memorable films.”

Keerthy Suresh joins Sarkaru Vaari Paata cast

Mahesh took to Twitter to share a beautiful picture of the actress to wish her on her 28th birthday. In the caption, he wrote, “Here’s wishing the super talented @keerthysureshofficial a very happy birthday!! Team #SarkaruVaariPaata welcomes you aboard!! Will make sure it’s one of your most memorable films💥💥💥 Have a great one.”

Keerthy who was overwhelmed and excited to work with the actor for the first time was quick enough to him for his wishes and expressed her happiness of joining the team. While captioning the post, the Penguin actress wrote, “Thank you so much Mahesh Babu si. Delighted to be working with you for the first time and really looking forward to this!”

Here’s wishing the super talented @KeerthyOfficial a very happy birthday!! Team #SarkaruVaariPaata welcomes you aboard!! Will make sure it’s one of your most memorable films💥💥💥 Have a great one !! 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/MPzEWc0uGE — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 17, 2020

Keerthy Suresh is known for her stellar performance in the 2018 Telugu film Mahanati, a biopic on actress Savitri, for which she won the National Film Award for Best Actress. She has also worked in hits like Manmadhudu 2, Sandakozhi 2, Thodari, and Geethaanjali, among others where she enthralled all with her on-screen charm and persona.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is also gearing up for his role in the much-awaited flick where he will be seen playing a double role. The Geetha Govindam directorial will showcase the actor playing the role of a bank officer and a pawnbroker in the movie. Touted to be a political thriller movie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will supposedly revolve around the theme of corruption, which takes place at government offices. Earlier in May, Mahesh Babu had surprised fans by revealing the first look poster and title of his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

