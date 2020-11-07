'Still Adapting': Kajal Aggarwal Opens Up About Changing Name To Kajal Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal recently posted pictures of her bags and passport as she left for her honeymoon. An interesting thing about her packages and passport was that her name customised on the luggage was ‘Kajal Kitchlu’. Kajal Aggarwal has not yet changed her name on social media handles.

In an interview with FilmiBeat, Kajal Aggarwal shared her thoughts regarding changing her surname and getting used to being called ‘Mrs Kitchlu’. She said that it is wonderful, but she is still acclimatising. The actor added that she is getting used to being called Mrs Kitchlu. Furthermore, Kajal mentioned that she loves the sound of it. She added that it’s a whole new phase of her life and she is still adapting to it.

Kajal Aggarwal also shared her piece of mind on people who need to change their perspective on married lead actors. She said that like she was emphasising about various things in her wedding announcement letter earlier, and that the subject of people judging married female actors is something that they need to change their perspective about. She commented that she does not believe in this particular approach.

Kajal further added that she feels like if she has worked all her life to get to a certain level, she needs to maintain that. The actor said that this is her identity and she would like to continue with this. Kajal Aggarwal ended her conversation by saying that she feels if she is going to continue her discretionary powers over the judgements of people, she will not allow other people’s opinions to dictate how she lives.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's wedding

The #KajGautKitched wedding happened on October 30, 2020, at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding affair with only the close friends and family of the couple. Kajal had taken to her Instagram and shared the news with her fans on October 6, 2020, about their wedding. The actor has shared various pictures from her pre-wedding festivities and wedding ceremony. She had got two of her outfits especially customised with motifs and embroidery that conveyed the relationship and the story of the couple.

Kajal Aggarwal donned a customised yellow lehenga for her Gauri Pooja. The lehenga was a customised couture by Anita Dongre. The lehenga had motifs and work that were inspired by a particular hotel property at Lake Como in Italy, which is a favourite of the couple.Talking about the lehenga, she wrote in her caption, “My dear @anitadongre thank you for this exquisite lehenga conceptualised and custom made keeping in mind the architecture, serenity and beauty of @villadestelakecomo ðŸ˜ truly appreciate all that you’ve put into it and your personal investment of time and energy. Grateful for having you as a friend ! ðŸ’šðŸ’•”.

