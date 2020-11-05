Mahesh Babu Wishes One Of His "favourite Cricketers" Virat Kohli On His Birthday

Mahesh Babu took to social media to wish Virat Kohli in a special manner on the occasion of his 32nd birthday. The cricketer celebrates his birthday today and thus fans all over India have rejoiced and wished him. Similarly, Mahesh Babu too wrote a heartfelt caption as he posted a birthday wish for the Indian cricketer.

Mahesh Babu wishes one of his "favourite cricketers"

Also Read | Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shirodkar Reveals The Actor Loves To 'land His Feet In A Spa'

Sharing a picture of Virat Kohli in a blue jersey, Mahesh Babu began his caption by mentioning that Virat is one of his favourite cricketers. He then proceeded to wish him a very happy birthday on the joyous occasion. He then applauded his amazing career and as a tribute, wished for him to break many more records in the future. Mahesh Babu ended his caption for Virat Kohli's birthday by saying that he makes India proud. Closing the caption, Mahesh Babu added the words “Rock On” and inserted a smiley.

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh Set To Appear In 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Next, Will Join Shoot In January '21

Fans were extremely delighted with the amazing wish Mahesh Babu shared for Virat Kohli's birthday. They too joined the actor in wishing the cricketer for his birthday. The fans spoke of the various feats achieved by Virat in his field in the comments section of Mahesh Babu's Instagram post.

A number of celebrities, just like Mahesh Babu, took to social media to wish Virat on this day and thus make it extra special for him. The cricketer currently is in Dubai preparing for the upcoming IPL matches and thus fans are delighted to see him play in form this season.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu's New Look Shared By Wife Namrata: "Add-ons Never Looked More Real!"

On the work front, Mahesh Babu's movies have already created a huge buzz with a huge amount of his fans waiting for his next projects. According to reports from Filmibeat, the actor will be seen next in Major which has been directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. He will also start in the Puri Jagannadh directed film Jana Gana Mana. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is another film where the actor will be seen which has been directed by Parasuram. Thus audiences are excited to watch the actor on the screen once again.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu Started Career As Child Artist, Did You Know? Take A Look At His Work

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.