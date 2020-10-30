Mahesh Babu's BTS Picture Shared By Wife Namrata As He Enjoys Moment To Himself

Actor Namrata Shirodkar recently took to social media to share a BTS picture of her husband, Mahesh Babu. Through this picture, Namrata described an actor’s life which generally revolves around the three words - lights, camera, and action. She has also indicated that she is enjoying the site while Mahesh Babu observes a few lights on the sets. Her fans have flooded the comments section with appreciation as they love to see the couple together while also wondering which film Mahesh Babu has been working on currently.

Namrata and Mahesh’s BTS click

Actor Namrata Shirodkar recently took to Instagram to share a candid picture of Mahesh Babu. In the picture posted, actor Mahesh Babu is seen on the sets of a film, gearing for a shoot session. He is seen standing on a red carpet while observing the light setup which has been laid out on the sets. A bunch of tripod stands have been used to control exposure and reduce the sharpness of light on the sets.

In the picture posted, Mahesh Babu is seen dressed in a yellow colour shirt which has been styled with a pair of greenish-brown pants. He has also added contrasting white shoes to the look, adding more vibrancy to the outfit. His hair has been combed back partially while he holds a cell phone in his hand. The outfit gives out casual yet well-dressed energy while he stands looking sideways. Have a look at the post on Namrata Shirodkar’s Instagram here.

In the caption for the post, Namrata Shirodkar has mentioned that this is what an actor’s life looks like. She has added the three magical words, lights, camera, and action, which hold a huge place in an actor’s life. She has also mentioned through the hashtags that this is what life of sets looks like, for most people in the profession. Have a look at Mahesh Babu’s photos from Namrata Shirodkart’s Instagram here.

Fans of both the actors have flooded the comments section of the post with complimentary messages and notes. They have spoken highly of Mahesh Babu and have also mentioned that they have been waiting for Mahesh Babu's movies like Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Have a look at a few comments here.

