Mahesh Babu's Daughter Shares An Adorable Post On Her Parents' 16th Wedding Anniversary

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have completed 16 years of marriage on February 10, 2021. Mahesh Babu's daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni took to Instagram to wish her parents. She posted a family picture and dropped in a sweet note in her caption. The monochrome picture received a lot of love from fans as they rushed to the comments section to shower good wishes on the couple. Read ahead to know more about Sitara Ghattamaneni’s post.

Sitara posted a black and white picture in which the whole family can be seen happily flashing smiles at the camera. Mahesh’s son Gautham Ghattamaneni can also be seen in the picture. Sitara captioned her post by wishing the "world's best parents" a happy anniversary. She further said that she hoped that they would celebrate many more years together and just wanted to let them know that she loved them loads and hoped to make both proud every day. Take a look below.

Mahesh Babu's Instagram post

Mahesh Babu also posted a sweet picture to wish his wife Namrata. In the picture, he can be seen planting a kiss on Namrata’s forehead. Namrata can be seen blushing and flashed a beautiful smile. In the caption, Mahesh wrote “Happy 16th NSG.. To forever and beyond with you.” Apart from the fans and followers, Namrata also dropped a loving comment to his post.

Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram post

On the other hand, Namrata posted a picture in which she was seen planting a kiss on Mahesh's cheek while he looked away from the camera. Namrata shared a little recipe of marriage in her caption. She wrote that it was an easy peasy 16. She said in their little recipe of marriage there was a solid mix of love, trust and faith. She further wrote that she was counting her blessing together forever and wished Mahesh a happy anniversary with lots of love. Many fans and friends dropped numerous comments on her post.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar

The couple met each other for the first time in 2000 during their film Vamsi. Both spent time together on the sets of Vamsi and by the end of the film’s shooting, they began to date each other. After dating for more than four years, they got married in 2005 and are parents to two adorable kids.

