Mahesh Babu's 'superstar Swag' Avatar In 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata's' Unseen Still Unveiled

South superstar Mahesh Babu is currently filming for his upcoming action thriller, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and he recently wrapped up the film's first schedule in Dubai. The film has been in media talks since its inception. Now, the makers of the film have shared another dashing still from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, featuring Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh's 'swag' look in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

On Feb 9, Twitter that goes by the name of Team Mahesh Babu shared a new still from the film and left the actor's fans in awe. In this Twitter post, Mahesh Babu is seen walking through a foggy frame. He can be seen sporting a grey shirt, clubbed with a long black coat. He paired black pants with a shirt and also holds a gun that complimented his raw and swaggy look. The post described Mahesh Babu's look in the action thriller as 'superstar swag'. Check out Mahesh Babu's photos from his upcoming release.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Mahesh Babu went gaga over the new still. One of the users wrote, "Enhanced", while another added, "Mass God Super Star Mahesh Babu". Check out some more Twitter reactions below.

On Feb 5, Mahesh Babu took to his social media handles and shared pictures from their latest filming schedule in Dubai. He shared a series of pictures from their location, which looks like a never-ending desert. Here, you can also spot the crew of Sarkaru Vaari Paata chilling in the middle of nowhere. These pictures also showcased the beautiful sunset of Dubai.

As mentioned in the caption, Mahesh Babu updated his fans that he was filming for Sarkaru Vaari Paata at Sharjah's Mleiha and it was a 'unique experience' for the former. He further added, "The stories, amazing recreational activities, and stunning landscapes will stay my favourite for a long time to come!". Mahesh Babu also appreciated the warmth and hospitality of the city.

Filming for #SarkaruVaariPaata at Sharjah's Mleiha (@discovermleiha) was truly a unique experience! The stories, amazing recreational activities, and stunning landscapes will stay my favorite for a long time to come! Appreciate the warmth and hospitality 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/4YxH25T1AG — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 5, 2021

