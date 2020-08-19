Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Stuns Everyone As She 'tries Her Hand' At The Renegade Dance

Ever since Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni has joined Instagram in April this year, the 8-year-old, has quite often, makes headlines with her adorable posts that instantly go viral on social media. Earlier this morning, Sitara 'tried her hands' at the trending renegade dance and shared the video with fans on Instagram. Her impressive dance moves took the internet by surprise as netizens were all-praise about the Tollywood superstar's daughter.

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara introduces fans to her 'fun song'

After sharing a cutesy video with BFF Aadya, Sitara Ghattamaneni took to Instagram to flaunt her astounding dance moves on her 'fun song for the moment'. In the video shared by Sitara on her Instagram handle today, the star kid is seen dancing to tunes of American rapper K-Camp's chartbuster song, Lottery (Renegade). The song had gone viral on TikTok across the world, leading to the invention of 'Renegade dance' which soon started trending across social media platforms.

Now, Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara joined the bandwagon too as she was recently seen 'trying her hands' at the Renegade dance. Dressed in an all-stripes night suit, the 8-year-old flaunted her cool dance moves, which left many impressed. Sharing the video, she captioned it, "Trying my hand at renegade !! My fun song for the moment".

Check out her video below:

Not so long ago, Namrata Shirodkar had shared an adorable throwback video of daughter Sitara, wherein she was seen performing on Madhuri Dixit's iconic song, Ek Do Teen. Sharing the video on Instagram, Namrata wrote, "My little ones take on Ek Do Teen !! Worth a watch all of two years... dancing in her hotel room with Eiffel watching her perform Eiffel was so impressed that he gave her a free pass right to the top the very next day".

She jokingly added writing, "it’s just that since her age doesn’t permit her to know all the numbers by heart she has them all mixed up MD!!this ones specially for u with love all the way from Paris (sic)". Watch the video of a baby Siatara dancing to Ek Do Teen's tunes below:

