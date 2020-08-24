Mahesh Babu's Kids Gautam & Sitara Offer Prayers On Ganesh Chaturthi With Mom Namrata

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, South actor Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar brought the Ganpati idol at home. Sharing a few pictures, Namrata Shirodkar gave a sneak peek into their Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. The slideshow featured Namrata along with her kids Gautam and Sitara. The trio was seen offering prayers to the Ganpati idol.

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Instagramming the post, the former Miss India wrote a caption which read, "Ganpati bappa Morya / He's home, bringing us love. Protecting us from all the challenges and assuring us all will be well / Prayers and blessings to all celebrating him today and everyday". She also added two hashtags, which were #GoGreen and #StaySafe. The trio was seen sporting a casual look as Namrata was seen posing in a red kurta teamed with a white palazzo. Meanwhile, Gautam wore a grey t-shirt with blue shorts and Sitara flaunted a blueprinted frock. Scroll down to take a look into Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebration.

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebration post managed to garner more than 214k likes within a day. On the other side, many of her followers and friends chanted Ganpati Bappa Morya in the comments section. Meanwhile, a section of fans was curious to know why Mahesh Babu did not click with the Ganesh idol and his family.

Meanwhile, in a recent Instagram post, Mahesh Babu shared a picture of himself and extended wishes for his fans. The caption of his post read, "Wishing you all a happy #GaneshChaturthi!! A humble request to all of you to switch to eco-friendly idols and avoid social gatherings amid the global crisis. ðŸ™ Happiness and prosperity always". Take a look below:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebration

Apart from Mahesh Babu, many other actors from the Tegulu film fraternity gave a sneak peek into their Vinayak Chaturthi celebration. Actor Allu Arjun shared a picture featuring wife Sneha Reddy and kids, Ayaan and Arha. The Pushpa actor, who was seen sporting traditional clothes, sent love for his fans. On the other side, the newly wedded couple, Nithiin and Shalini Kandukuri, also performed pooja at their home.

Happy Vinayaka Chavithi to you and your family. Love #Allufamily pic.twitter.com/NTTsu2k9zF — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 22, 2020

