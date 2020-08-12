'This Is For You Mahesh Babu Garu,' Says Vijay As He Takes Part In Green India Challenge

Thalapathy Vijay, last seen in Atlee's Bigil, recently took part in the Green India Challenge by planting a sapling in what seemed like his backyard. Sharing the photo online, Thalapathy Vijay wrote: "This is for you @urstrulyMahesh garu. Here’s to a Greener India and Good health. Thank you #StaySafe." (sic) Interestingly, Thalapathy Vijay was nominated by Mahesh Babu for the challenge.

This is for you @urstrulyMahesh garu. Here’s to a Greener India and Good health. Thank you #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/1mRYknFDwA — Vijay (@actorvijay) August 11, 2020

Mahesh Babu and Malavika Mohanan's reply on Thalapathy Vijay's post

Hours later Mahesh Babu commented on Thalapathy Vijay's latest post. Mahesh Babu said, "Thanks a lot brother for taking this up. Stay safe!". (sic) Besides Mahesh Babu, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master's leading lady Malavika Mohanan too commented on the post. She expressed her happiness and excitement through a few emoticons. Here are Mahesh Babu and Malavika Mohanan's comment on Thalapathy Vijay's latest post:

Thanks a lot brother for taking this up👍 Stay safe! 🤗🤗 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 11, 2020

😃 👏🏻 👏🏻 — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) August 11, 2020

Green India Challenge gained momentum in Hyderabad. It was reportedly started by politician Santosh Kumar. The Green India Challenge aims to create awareness about the importance of trees. Under the Green India Challenge, many people from different walks of life plant saplings and nurture it for a greener India. Popular celebrities like Prabhas, Suma Kanakala, Rahul Sipligunj, Samantha Akkineni, and Krishnam Raju have taken part in the Green India Challenge.

What's next for Thalapathy Vijay?

Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master. The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, also has actors like Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar, and Gouri Kishan in prominent roles. A few months ago, on Thalapathy Vijay's birthday, the makers of the forthcoming film released a new poster, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is reported to be a college drama, where Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay will be pitted against one another. Master was supposed to release in April 2020. However, due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer pushed the release of the film indefinitely.

