Vivek Requests Meera Mitun To Not Compare Thalapathy Vijay And Mahesh Babu

Vivek, last seen in Krishna Marimuthu's Dharala Prabhu, recently condemned Meera Mitun's online post comparing Thalapathy Vijay and Mahesh Babu. Vivek said, "Both Mahesh Babu sir and our Vijay sir have millions of fans. Please don't ever compare them." Vivek further added, "Vijay and Mahesh Babu's fans are inspired by them."

Both mahesh Babu sir n our Vijay sir have millions of fans.When they do some thing good for nature,all their fans will b inspired to follow it n do good.We shd appreciate this. Plz don’t ever compare one with another. Our ultimate aim is a greener earth🙏🏼 — Vivekh actor (@Actor_Vivek) August 12, 2020

Also Read | Sanam Shetty Sends Legal Notice To Meera Mitun For Spreading False Rumours

Meera Mitun mocks Thalapathy Vijay

Recently, model-actor Meera Mitun mocked Thalapathy Vijay. She said, "@actorvijay A challenge means you need to nominate somebody else like @urstrulyMahesh. Just posting pics is not enough. Hope you have friends in industry." (sic) Meera Mitun's tweet came after Thalapathy Vijay took part in the Green India Challenge, and shared pictures planting a sapling.

We have seen #icebucketchallenge #swachhbharatchallenge and now #GreenIndiaChallage , @actorvijay A challenge means you need to nominate somebody else like @urstrulyMahesh . Jus posting pics is not enough. Hope you have friends in industry . pic.twitter.com/ICQCLqEqxU — Meera Mitun (@meera_mitun) August 12, 2020

Also Read | 'Spend Your Time Usefully': Suriya To All His Fans Indulging In Online Bullying

Hours after Meera Mitun's tweet, Vivek responded saying that Thalapathy Vijay and Mahesh Babu have millions of followers and fans who are inspired by them. He requested everyone to see the bigger picture, and said, "When they do something good for nature, all their fans will b inspired to follow it and do good. We shd appreciate this." (sic) He lastly exclaimed that the aim of the Green India Challenge is "greener earth." (sic)

Also Read | Meera Mitun Slams Vijay, Suriya, Other Biggies On Social Media, Bharathiraja Reacts

Green India Challenge gained momentum in Hyderabad. It was reportedly started by politician Santosh Kumar. The Green India Challenge aims to create awareness about the importance of trees. Under the Green India Challenge, many people from different walks of life plant saplings and nurture it for a greener India. Popular celebrities like Thalapathy Vijay, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Suma Kanakala, Rahul Sipligunj, Samantha Akkineni, and Krishnam Raju have taken part in the Green India Challenge.

What's next for Vivek?

Vivek has an array of films at different stages of production. He will be next seen in Jerry and Joseph D. Sami's untitled film. The Vivek starrer also features veteran actors like Nassar, Prabhu, and Korata Siva, among others in prominent roles. Thereafter, Vivek has a movie with Sakthi Saravanan.

Also Read | Vivek Oberoi's 'Kisna: The Warrior Poet' Released Just Days After Amrish Puri's Death

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.