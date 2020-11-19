Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Shocked, Says "never Imagined" 100 Days Of Home School

The daughter of Mahesh Babu, Sitara Ghattamanenim has completed 100 days of homeschooling due to the lockdown. The eight-year-old was extremely delighted to encounter this mini-milestone and made a card to capture this occasion. Since the lockdown, schools have been closed down for safety purposes and thus several children like Sitara Ghattamaneni have been studying from home. Thus, as Sitara completes 100 days of homeschooling, the young one shared a card and expressed her feeling in a post she uploaded on her Instagram handle.

"Never imagined"

Sitara Ghattamaneni's Instagram saw a post where she posted a picture of a handmade card. The card was filled with vibrant designs and colourful flower imagery all over. She wrote “100 days of school” on the card thus marking the 100 days of being home schooled. Mahesh Babu's daughter in the caption for this image wrote that she has been receiving home schooling for the past 100 days. She expressed that she would never have imagined such a thing happening and thus she is shocked. The eight-year-old added an emoji with a bunch of hashtags and ended the caption. In the hashtags, she spoke of virtual learning which has become the new normal way of learning for several students.

A number of comments were seen on the post where fans poured love for the post she uploaded. While some fans asked her to enjoy, some fans were delighted to see the wonderful card that she made. Over the course of time, Mahesh Babu's daughter has seen a number of posts on her feed. Recently, a post on Sitara Ghattamaneni's Instagram saw the young one wishing her followers a happy Diwali dressed up in traditional attire. Fans loved the warm gesture from the young one and wished her back in the comments of the post.

On the work front, Sitara Ghattamaneni's father Mahesh Babu has been caught up in a bunch of projects including the much-awaited film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film will see actor Keerthy Suresh opposite Mahesh Babu in the Parasuram Petla directed film.

