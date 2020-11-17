Namrata Shirodkar Is Left In Awe As Hubby Mahesh Babu Pulls Off An Airport Look With Ease

Actor Namrata Shirodkar recently took to social media to share an appreciation post for hubby Mahesh Babu. Through the post, she has indicated that they have both been waiting at the airport to board a flight at 3 am in the morning. Mahesh Babu seems to be pulling off a dapper airport look with a sweatshirt. Fans of the couple have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love to see the two actors together.

Namrata Shirodkar’s appreciation post

Actor Namrata Shirdkar recently took to Instagram to update her fans on what she has been up to lately. She has tried to express her thoughts about her husband, who manages to look great even at 3 in the morning. In the picture posted, actor Mahesh Babu is seen settled at the airport cafeteria while Namrata clicks his pictures.

Mahesh Babu is seen dressed in a simple maroonish brown hoodie. He has also added black shades to glam up the casual look. His hair has been well combed while he poses for the camera with his right elbow resting on the railing. He also has a poker face and a frown across his face as he makes the picture look intense and relaxed at the same time.

In the caption for the post, Namrata Shirodkar has drafted out a sweet appreciation post for the love of her life. She has indicated that she is loving Mahesh Babu’s look even at 3 in the morning. She has called him a ‘drop-dead gorgeous man’ and has also mentioned that time flies when she is with him. Through the hashtags of the post, Namrata Shirodkar has mentioned that she is thankful and blessed to have Mahesh Babu in her life. Have a look at the post on Namrata Shirodkar’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a few people have complimented the celebrity couple for the strong bond they share. A bunch of people have also used loving emoticons to express their thoughts on Mahesh Babu's photo. Have a look at a few comments here.

Image Courtesy: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram

