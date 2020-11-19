Mahesh Babu Posts A Mask-ed Photo With His Son Gautham Ghattamaneni On Instagram

Actor Mahesh Babu recently took to social media to share a glimpse of himself and his son, Gautham Ghattamaneni. The actor always keeps his fans posted on social media about what he is up to and often shares pictures with his family. Mahesh Babu's family pictures which feature his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, son Gautham and daughter Sitara receive a lot of love from his ardent fans. Read on to know more about his 'mask'arading picture with son Gautham.

Mahesh Babu's photos with son Gautham

The actor recently took to Instagram to share a picture with his son Gautham. The two can be seen wearing face masks in the picture. While Mahesh Babu's son is seen wearing a white shirt with a black mask, the actor can be seen in a black shirt with a white mask. The caption of the father-son photo reads "‘Mask’erading with my boy!" He also added the hashtag #Safeisthenewcool and tagged his son in the post. Fans have also commented on the post showering their love on the South Indian star and his son.

The actor frequently shares photos of himself and his children on social media. The family was in Dubai enjoying their holidays as per Mahesh Babu's photos on Instagram. Mahesh Babu has posted a lot of photos from his family trip, including pictures where the actor can be seen posing with his kids at the airport wearing masks and all of them dining at a restaurant and having a gala time. Other photos include pictures of his daughter Sitara sitting on his lap while son Gautham looks on and another one where he is seen hugging his son.

Mahesh Babu has appeared in more than 25 films and is considered a superstar down South. He married actor Namrata Shirodkar after 4 years of being together. He is famous for his roles in Attadu, Businessman, Srimanthudu, Pokiri, Dookudu,Sarileri Neekevvaru and many more. He will soon resume shooting for his next titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Image Credits : Mahesh Babu Instgram Account

