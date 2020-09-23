Mahesh Babu's 'Dooduku' Completes 9 Years Of Release, Director Thanks Cast & Crew

Dookudu, starring Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni, completed nine years since its release on September 23, 2020, Wednesday. To mark this occasion, filmmaker Sreenu Vaitla took to social media and recalled some of the best behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of the movie. The director also shared candid captures of himself while talking with leading star Mahesh Babu.

Sreenu Vaitla celebrates 9 years of Dookudu

Dookudu’s director Sreenu Vaitla took to Twitter and shared some pictures through his official handle on September 23, 2020, Wednesday. He recalled some of the best moments from the sets of the movie. The director also expressed gratitude to actor Manesh Babu and other cast and crew members for their journey with Dookudu.

Check out Sreenu Vaitla’s Twitter post about the movie.

Dookudu was made enjoying and loving every minute on and off sets.A milestone in my career and I thank @urstrulymahesh for this crazy, emotional and affectionate journey. I thank the cast and crew for this fond memory . #DookuduTrendDay #9YearsForIndustryHitDookudu pic.twitter.com/1o7Cfpp7dn — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) September 23, 2020

Response to Dookudu director's post

Within a few hours of sharing the post, Sreenu Vaitla garnered more than 2900 retweets, 23 quote tweets, and over 4900 likes on the micro-blogging platform. Numerous fans and followers of the stars and Dookudu shared their thoughts about the movie in the comment section. Here are some of the fan responses:

Waiting for your comeback ❤️ — Mani (@mani4mb) September 23, 2020

Also read: Samantha Akkineni Flaunts Her Gym Look, Love-struck Fans Call Her 'fierce Lady'

Also read: Samantha Akkineni Crosses 12M Followers On Instagram, Shares Glamorous Pic Of Herself

Similarly, producer of the movie Anil Sunkara posted a fan-made poster of the Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni starrer. Moreover, he expressed how cheerful he was on the 9th anniversary of the release of Dookudu. The producer wrote, "DOOKUDU, Its a super synonym of success, satisfaction and sensation. From day1 of the shoot to day 101 of release we had the same super mania. It is the film which we cherish throughout our lives”. Anil Sunkara also added similar hashtags for the post such as Dooduku Trend Day and 9 Years for Industry Hit Dookudu.

DOOKUDU, Its a super synonym of success, satisfaction and sensation. From day1 of shoot to day 101 of release we had the same super mania. It is the film which we cherish through out our lives. #DookuduTrendDay #9YearsForIndustryHitDookudu pic.twitter.com/IL7cBcined — Anil Sunkara (@AnilSunkara1) September 22, 2020

Also read: Samantha Akkineni Gushes Over Rana Daggubati’s Fiancée Miheeka's Pre-wedding Pictures

Also read: Manish Raisinghan And Sangeita Chauhaan's Wedding Pictures Release Online; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.