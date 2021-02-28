Mahesh Babu's First Bilingual Movie 'Spyder': Find Out More Trivia About The Movie

Did you know that Spyder marks Mahesh Babu's first bilingual movie? The action thriller movie released in 2017 which features Mahesh Babu in the lead role was shot in the Tamil and Telegu language. Let's take a look at Mahesh Babu's movie Spyder and some trivia about it.

Spyder, Mahesh Babu's first bilingual movie

Spyder is an action thriller movie that had a star-studded cast of Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh and, S J Surya. The movie Spyder marks Mahesh Babu's first bilingual movie and the languages used are Tamil and Telugu. The dialogue in Tamil was written by Murugadoss while the Telegu dialogues were written by the star screenwriting duo the Paruchi brothers. The movie also marked his debut in Tamil films. Mahesh Babu's movies are always anticipated by fans.

Spyder movie trivia

In the movie, Mahesh Babu plays the role of an Intelligence Bureau officer, Shiva. The movie follows the story of Shiva who tries to hunt down a serial killer. Both Mahesh Babu and S J Surya were received praise from the critics for their performance in the movie. Here are some more Spyder movie trivia:

1. Spyder movie was released worldwide, including the United States and Gulf countries for which the movie was dubbed in the Arabic language.

2. Despite the mixed reviews given by critics, Spyder managed to earn 150 crores against its 120 crores budget.

3. Spyder movie also marks Priyadarshni Pellikonda's Tamil debut. Though his role was brief in the movie.

4. The movie was heavily inspired by the movie The Dark Knight by Christopher Nolan

Mahesh Babu's upcoming projects

Mahesh Babu is one of the most sought after actors in the Indian film industry. Mahesh Babu has been part of the film industry in a career spanning over 20 years. Mahesh Babu's movies fall under a wide range of genres. The 45-year-old actor has a busy year ahead as he gears up for his new releases. Mahesh Babu took to Instagram to reveal the poster of his upcoming movie Major which he produced, it will be releasing on 21 July 2021. Also, the actor is busy shooting for his much-awaited movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata which will be releasing in 2022.

Ranveer Singh calls Mahesh Babu 'a gentleman'

Recently Mahesh Babu featured in a commercial with Ranveer Singh for a popular cold drink brand. Sharing a picture from the sets of the commercial, Ranveer Singh said that it was a privilege to work with Mahesh Babu and called him a gentleman. Ranveer Singh also called Mahesh Babu his Big Brother.

