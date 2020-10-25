Samantha Akkineni Loves Dogs And Her Instagram Posts Prove That

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most famous and celebrated actors in the South Indian Film Industry. She made her debut with the film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa in 2010 and then went on to star in many successful movies. Apart from acting, Samantha Akkineni also showcases a keen interest in nature and animals. Many of her posts on her Instagram handle are related to gardening or are about animals. But there is one particular animal she seems to love the most - dogs. Take a look at top 5 Samantha Akkineni's photos that prove exactly this:

Samantha Akkineni's photos featuring her pet

In one of Samantha Akkineni's photos, the actor can be seen cuddling with her pet dog. The actor looks like she in a state of bliss and is seen smiling. She also penned down a caption about how sometimes she learns humanity from not humans but her pet dog. Take a look at her post:

Samantha Akkineni's photos are always quite artistic and iconic. In this post, she can be seen lounging with her dog. The actor is sporting a grey top and black pants. Samantha Akkineni's Instagram caption reads - 'To feel flawless with no filter' (sic). Take a look:

In this post, fans can spot the actor sitting with her dog. Very much like the actor, even her pet dog is looking elsewhere. Samantha Akkineni's photos always look quite natural and so does this one. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's Instagram post below:

In the actor's next post, fans can spot the actor sitting with her dog on a small chair. Samantha looks quite pleased and also mentions in her picture that dinner is served for two. Fans have mentioned how they think Samantha Akkineni's photos are very adorable. Take a look:

In this post, fans can spot Samantha kissing her pet dog. This is one of the most liked pictures on Samantha Akkineni's Instagram. The post also has a video which shows the actor shooting with her dog. Take a look:

