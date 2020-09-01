Mahesh Babu's Son Turns 14; Wife Namrata Gives Sneak Peek Into 'private Celebration'

On August 31, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's song Gautam Ghattamaneni turned a year older. Giving a sneak peek into the 14th birthday celebration of Gautam, actor-mother Namrata Shirodkar shared a couple of pictures with her 2M Instagram followers. Along with Gautam and Namrata, the photos also featured Mahesh Babu and his daughter Sitara with a few of Gautam's best friends.

One of the pictures also gave a glimpse of Gautam Ghattamaneni's birthday cake. Everyone featured in the pictures was seen sporting a casual look. Instagramming the slideshow, Namrata Shirodkar wrote a caption that read, "Lockdown birthday!! Private celebrations with his few but best friends and family Happy birthday my sweet son Many blessings always". Scroll down to take a look at the slideshow.

Mahesh Babu's son Gautam's birthday celebration

Within a few hours, the post managed to receive more than 169k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform. Meanwhile, fans wrote heartwarming birthday wishes for Gautam. On the other side, Mehr Jesia also wished Gautam and wrote, "Gautam is baby Mahesh â¤ï¸ happy bday Gautam". Quick to reply, Namrata wrote, "he’s like his carbon copy".

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's wishes for Gautam Ghattamaneni

Apart from sharing the picture of Gautam's birthday celebration, father Mahesh Babu and mother Namrata Shirodkar shared a couple of Gautam's pictures and wrote a heartfelt birthday note for him. The caption of Mahesh Babu's birthday post for Gautam read, "Happy 14 my son!! Proud that you're growing into a fine young man! From Doraemon to apex legends, growing with you has been quite the journey Wishing you the best birthday ever!! Love you". In the first photo, Mahesh was seen holding little Gautam in his arms while in the second photo, the father-son duo was posing with all-smiling faces.

On the other side, Namrata showered love on Gautam as she wrote, "Gautam’s entry into this world made our lives change forever ♥ï¸♥ï¸ he brought us happiness and more love in our ‘first time parents’ lives". She further added, "Today he’s 14 and each year he has only added more and more of love and happiness making us happy and proud parents !! Happy birthday my darling son... I love you so so much".

