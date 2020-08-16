Mahesh Babu's Top Rated IMDb Movies, From '1: Nenokkadine' To 'Athadu'

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu found his place in the acting industry at a tender of 4 when he bagged 8 roles as a child artist which paved a way for the beginning of his stellar career. Nicknamed as ‘Prince of Tollywood’, ‘Nani’ and ‘Universal Star’, the actor made his debut opposite Preity Zinta in Raja Kumarudu back in 1999. Since then he has spent over 40 years in the showbiz business delivering several classic hits to his fans. Here’s taking a quick look at Mahesh Babu’s films that have received high IMDb ratings.

1: Nenokkadine

Released in 2014, 1: Nenokkadine is a Telugu Mahesh Babu starrer psychological action-thriller movie helmed by Sukumar. Although the movie received mixed reviews from critics, over the years, 1: Nenokkadine has emerged out to be a classic cult Tollywood film. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Gautham who is a schizophrenic Indian rock musician who is missing 25% of his brains’ grey matter. He is on a quest to find his parents murderers however, journalist Sameera is trying to convince him that he is an orphan and is just hallucinating. IMDb has rated the movie with 8.1 stars out of 10.

Athadu

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Athadu is a 2005 action-thriller movie featuring Mahesh Babu, Trishan and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles. The premise of the movie revolves around the life of a gunman who is framed for murder. He steals the identity of a dead man while hiding from the police. The online database site IMDb has given 8.2 stars to Athadu.

Okkadu

Starring Mahesh Babu, Okkadu is a 2003 action movie helmed by Gunasekhar. The story of the movie essays the life of a Kabbadi player who rescues a young woman from an unwanted marriage and keeps her hidden at his apartment. Okkadu has received 8.0 stars out of 10 from IMDb.

Pokiri

Rated 7.9 stars by IMDb, Pokiri is a 2006 action-thriller movie directed by Puri Jagannadh. Featuring Mahesh Babu and Ileana D’Cruz in the lead role, the plot of Pokiri essays the life of local goon. His killer instincts earn him his girlfriends’ disapproval, a corrupt cops’ enmity and a wanted criminals’ attention.

Srimanthudu

The Telugu action-drama Srimanthudu was directed by Koratala Siva. Released in 2015, the movie stars Mahesh Babu, Harsha Vardhan and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a multi-millionaire who adopts a village and spends time trying to improve the standard of living of the local people. However, his efforts anger a local crime boss and his politician brother. Srimanthudu has received 7.5 stars by IMDb.

