Mahesh Babu's Shoot For 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' In Sharjah Will 'stay His Favourite'

Mahesh Babu is in the UAE, shooting for his upcoming movie titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. On Friday afternoon, he took to his Instagram handle and shared many glimpses from Sharjah. In the first photo, the team of the film stayed in a tent amid the sand dunes and in one of the other photos, Mahesh and his crew enjoyed the bonfire, post sunset. Sharing the same, he wrote, "Filming for Sarkaru Vaari Paata at Sharjah's Mleiha was truly a unique experience."

He added that the stories, the amazing recreational activities and the stunning landscapes will stay his "favourite for a long time to come". He also went to laud the warmth and hospitality of the people out there. Not only this, but Mahesh also filmed some sequences in the movie at in5 Dubai. Speaking about his "amazing shooting experience", the Sarileru Neekevvaru star wrote that he is really impressed by how the team at in5 helps aspiring entrepreneurs and start-ups transform their ideas into reality. Keerthy Suresh will be seen alongside Mahesh in the upcomer.

Mahesh shares glimpses of shoot from Sharjah, Dubai

Also Read | 'Naagin 5's' Spin-off Show 'Kuch Toh Hai' Gets A New Promo, Leaves Fans Excited

On January 29, Mahesh Babu shared a brand new poster from the movie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and revealed the release date. The film is all set to release on Sankranti 2022. In the poster, Mahesh Babu could be seen holding a bunch of keys in his hand. Instagramming the same, he wrote, "Sankranthi it is!!! Sarkaru Vaari Paata." He also tagged his director Parasuram Petla and music director Thaman on the post.

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' 4 Feb Written Update: Anupamaa Blasts Out At Vanraj, Kinjal Feels Proud

Looked like Mahesh also celebrated his wife, Namrata Shirodkar's birthday in Dubai. He posted a photo from their date and penned a lovable note for his 'boss lady'. He wrote that someone he loves was born on January 22. "Every day with you is special but today is a little more. Celebrating my amazing woman," he penned on Instagram. The duo's children Sitara and Goutam also joined them along with their cousins. Sitara took to her social media page and gave a sneak peek into their trip. "Enroute Dubai for Ammas Birthday Diaries," read her caption.

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna, Sharad, Mohit Wrap Up 'Naagin 5' Shoot With Team: 'We Are So Thankful'

Also Read | Vikas Gupta 'finds Past In Form Of Memories'; Digs Out Throwback Pics With Parth & Others

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.