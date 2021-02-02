'Naagin 5's' Spin-off Show 'Kuch Toh Hai' Gets A New Promo, Leaves Fans Excited

Colors TV released a brand new promo for Naagin 5's spin-off show Kuch Toh Hai on February 2. The upcoming supernatural show will be lead by Krishna Mukherjee and Harsh Rajput. Harsh Rajput can be seen in a brand new avatar in the promo. The show will be produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Kuch Toh Hai promo shares brand new look of Harsh Rajput

Naagin 5's spin-off show Kuch Toh Hai promo released earlier today on February 2. Harsh Rajput can be seen in a vampire-like look in this promo. Krishna Mukherjee is also a part of the Kuch Toh Hai cast. According to the teaser of Kuch Toh Hai plot will revolve around Surbhi Chandna aka Bani (Naagin) and Veer (Cheel), played by Sharad Malhotra, who will consummate their marriage. However, since the coming together of Naagin and Cheel, i.e. serpent and eagle, is against the law of nature, their baby will be born to cause devastation. See the promo below:

Aa raha hai Rehan, burai ka jawab burai se dene.

Jald dekhiye #KuchTohHai, 7 Feb se raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. @harsshrajput pic.twitter.com/thBXXFNa4k — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) February 2, 2021

The Kuch Toh Hai plot will also focus on the doomed love story of Rehan and Priya. In the promo, it is also revealed that the show will start on February 7 at 8 pm on Colors TV. However, Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna will not remain to be a part of the Kuch Toh Hai cast because the show will be completely led by the two new leads after initial episodes.

Fans are very excited to see Harsh Rajput in a vampire look and are eagerly waiting for the show to be released. A lot of fans have shown their admiration towards this new show and have already marked their calendars for the release of the show. See the reactions of fans and followers of this show in the picture below:

Kuch Toh Hai will also have the recurring roles of actors like Nibedita Pal as Piyali and Himani Shah as Sonakshi. The show will be written by Mukta Dhond. Vikram Ghai will direct the show. Krishna Mukherjee became highly popular for her role in Yeh Hai Mohabattein. Whereas, Harsh was previously cast in a supernatural show, Nazar which aired on Star Plus.

Image Credits - @colorstv Instagram

