Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar's Son Turns 14, Couple Shares Warm Wishes With Old Pics

South superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's son turns 14 years old on August 31, 2020. Wishing his older son Gautam Ghattamaneni, Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle and shared a birthday post. He also penned a heartfelt caption. Take a look at Mahesh Babu's Instagram post.

Mahesh Babu's son turns 14

In this Instagram post, Mahesh Babu shared two pictures of him with his son Gautam Ghattamaneni. The first image is a throwback picture when Gautam was a baby. In the second pic, one can see Mahesh Babu holding his son and kissing him on his cheeks.

Mahesh Babu's caption

Happy 14 my son!! Proud that you're growing into a fine young man! From Doraemon to apex legends, growing with you has been quite the journey♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸ Wishing you the best birthday ever!!ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤— Love you ðŸ˜˜ ðŸ˜˜ #HappyBirthdayGG @gautamghattamaneni

Also Read | Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' beats Mahesh Babu's latest movie to set TRP record

Fans pour in wishes

Several fans and followers wished Gautam on his 14th birthday. One of the users wrote, "Happy birthday gowtham....lets fallow ur father...he is golden heart man", while another commented, "Happy Birthday Gautam. May u live long.. Almighty bless ðŸ˜‡ u... ðŸ™Œ". Take a look at more reactions below.

Image credits: Mahesh Babu Instagram comment section

Also Read | When Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara thought the lawnmower was a spacecraft; see pic

Mahesh Babu's wife and Gautam Ghattamaneni's mother Namrata Shirodkar also shared an Instagram post wishing her son. She posted some throwback pictures from Gautam's birth and wrote a heartfelt caption. Namrata Shirodkar penned, "Gautam’s entry into this world made our lives change forever ♥ï¸♥ï¸ he brought us happiness and more love in our ‘first time parents’ lives ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜. Today he’s 14 and each year he has only added more and more of love and happiness making us happy and proud parents !! Happy birthday my darling son... I love you so so much ♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸ @gautamghattamaneni". Check out Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram post.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is 'as happy as her music makes her'; watch new dance video

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's children

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar started dating during the shoot of B. Gopal's Vamsi in Australia. After four years of relationship, the pair got married on February 10, 2005, at the Marriott Hotel, Mumbai during the shooting of Athadu. On August 31, 2006, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar welcomed their first baby boy Gautham. Later, on July 20, 2012, the couple had another baby and this time it was a girl. They named her Sitara.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu's kids Gautam & Sitara offer prayers on Ganesh Chaturthi with mom Namrata

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.