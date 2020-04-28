Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Reminisces Summer Trip To Monaco From Last Year

While officials are leaving no stone unturned to keep citizens engaged by airing shows like Ramayan, South Indian film celebrities, too, have been entertaining their fans with pictures of them 'quarantining' and have also indulged in some fun-filled interactive online sessions. Recently, actor Namrata Shirodkar took to her social media handle to share an unmissable throwback picture from her Monaco trip. Read details.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu Goofs Around With Daughter Sitara As Duo Makes Funny Faces At Camera

Namrata Shirodkar, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media handles, took to her Instagram handle to share a priceless picture from her trip to Monaco. As seen in the picture shared, Namrata Shirodkar can be seen walking on the streets with her daughter, Sitara and her son, Gautam Ghattamaneni. While Namrata can be seen all dolled-up in an all-black outfit, Sitara and Gautam can be seen beating the cold with bomber jackets on.

With the picture shared, Namrata Shirodkaar wrote: "Same Time last year! Summering in Monaco". However, Namrata's husband, actor Mahesh Babu was missing from the picture. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor:

Also Read | Mahesh Babu Gets 2-minute Head Massage From Daughter Sitara, Namrata Shares The Post

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal-Mahesh Babu Starrer 'Business Man': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Mahesh Babu's next project

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru chronicles the story of a tough Army major, who is deployed to Kurnool on a mission to keep the country safe from external threats. Starring Mahesh Babu, Vijayshanti and Rashmika Mandana in the leading roles, the much-acclaimed movie has been bankrolled by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara.

While Sarileru Neekevvaru has managed to garner appreciation from fans and critics for its unique story plot and gripping trailer, the film has also worked wonders at the box office. The actor recently made it to the news, when he confirmed that he will not be a part of Sivakumar's next untitled film. Mahesh Babu revealed that he opted out of the film because of creative differences.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu Goofs Around With Daughter Sitara As Duo Makes Funny Faces At Camera

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.