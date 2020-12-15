Mahesh Manjrekar’s 'Taxi No. 24's First Poster Teaser Released; Check Out

The producer of Mahesh Manjrekar’s Taxi No. 24, Saviraj Shetty has dropped the poster teaser of his banner Whatever Productions’ maiden film. The makers have shot and edited the entire movie post-lockdown, making it the first film to finish in such a short span. Expressing his excitement for the same, Shetty dedicated the victory of completing the project to their production team. He applauded their commitment, enabling them to achieve the goal during these unprecedented times.

Mahesh Manjrekar’s Taxi No. 24 poster teaser out

In a media statement, producer Saviraj Shetty stated, “I am honoured to announce that Taxi No. 24, as our first film is also the very first project in the industry to complete its entire making from pre-production to post-production after the lifting of the lockdown. I would like to dedicate this victory to the relentless diligence & dedication of our entire production team. It is their unwavering commitment that enabled us to achieve this privilege during these unprecedented times. We resumed production after obtaining all relevant government permissions and ensured shoots were conducted in a controlled environment with strict compliance to all government rules, regulations and safety protocols.”

The movie is directed by Saumitra Singh, who has previously churned two award-winning short films. Sharing his views on Taxi No. 24, he said, "This film has been like a whirlwind of passion and energy, as we completed the whole film, pre to post, immediately after the lockdown. All the cast and crews' creativity and the showcase of their talent was at their best because of the break that the whole world was in, right before we started shooting. This film and the whole team holds a special place for me because of every single team member's dedication towards their work on this project. I am thankful and blessed to have had a chance to prove my abilities as a Director in the best possible way, at a time, where the whole world stood still."

The poster teaser features the names of stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Jagjeet Sandhu, and Anangsha Biswas. Mahesh Manjrekar, who has been a part of many multi-starrers in Hindi and Marathi, will play a pivotal role in the flick. Along with him, Jagjeet Sandhu, who previously appeared in Paataal Lok and actor Anangsha Biswas, who has garnered appreciation for her work in Mirzapur and Hostages will sway the audience with their performance in the movie.

The film revolves around the life of a dwindled young man, Sameer. He has seen a very tough day gets into a ride with driver Lal Bahadur’s taxi, who is paranoid by a newspaper headline that says – 'A Psycho Killer is lose in Mumbai'. The film has sequential events of suspense and thrill, which will keep the audience glued to the screen.

