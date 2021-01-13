Malavika Mohanan Opens Up On 'Master' Director Lokesh Kanagaraj; Calls Him 'reserved'

Malavika Mohanan has been frequently appearing on screen in the last few years, after getting casted in a number of popular film projects. She will be now seen in the film titled Master opposite Thalapathy Vijay. In a recent interview, she has opened up on a number of topics revolving the movie, including her experience of working in the film under the direction of director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Have a look at what Malavika had to say about director Lokesh and getting an opportunity to work with Thalapathy Vijay.

Malavika Mohanan had recently given an interview along with co-star Andrea on FirstPost, as their film Master heads for its release and opening collection. The actor is known to be private and keeps her personal life out of the spotlight but has not shied away from opening up about her experience working in Master. She was straightforward in admitting that her role in this film is not too long, but only for a modest part of the film. She also talked about the various locations where she shot for the film, which includes New Delhi, Shimoga and Chennai.

She then opened up about Lokesh and revealed that the director is quite reserved as a person. Malavika also talked about his team and called them “energetic” and “happening”. She also revealed that although Lokesh is a shy person in nature, he eventually warmed up to her and made friends with her as well. Malavika also put out a word of praise for Thalapathy Vijay and called him the “perfect gentleman”. She added by saying that he is always encouraging and sweet to his co-actors, making them feel comfortable.

Malavika has been around the film industry close to a decade, with her debut film Pattam Pole releasing in 2013. She went on to work in other popular projects including Masaba Masaba, Petta, Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi, Beyond The Clouds and many more as well. She is also working on another project which also stars Dhanush, with the title D43. Her film Master releases on January 13, with the expectation of a high box office performance.

