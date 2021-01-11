Lokesh Kanagaraj Supports 100% Capacity In Cinemas, Says 'will Take My Family To Theatre'

Tamil Nadu government recently stated that the theatres in the state would be allowed to open with 100 per cent capacity. This decision came after superstar Thalapathi Vijay personally went on to meet Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, ahead of his film release. Thalapathy Vijay's Master release date is said to be January 13, 2021, and will have 100 per cent occupancy in the cinema halls. The director of Thalapathy Vijay's soon-to-release film Master, Lokesh Kanagaraj came out in support of the government's decision to allow full occupancy. Read on to know more about it.

Also Read | Massive Crowd Gather To Watch Ravi Teja's 'Krack'; Fans Queue To Book 'Master' Tickets

Lokesh Kanagaraj supports 100 per cent capacity in theatres

According to a report by DTNext, the director of Vijay's much-awaited film Master has come out in support of the Tamil Nadu government's decision to allow theatres to function with 100 per cent capacity. Speaking about it, he stated that almost all businesses and organizations have opened with full strength and so he believes that theatres can also start showing movies with full strength. Talking further about it, he said that air-conditioned buses have started functioning and travel from one city to another and the trips usually take five to six hours. Explaining further, he stated that the scenarios are almost the same but the only difference is that his directorial Master is a little under three hours.

Also Read | How To Start Motor Wars In GTA 5? Here's How To Master This Adversary Mode

Kanagaraj went on to talk about how theatres should follow a strict protocol before letting people enter. He said that theatre managers usually do not let people under the influence of alcohol enter halls and the pandemic is something new to everybody so the theatre employees should be strict with checking temperatures and restricting people who show the symptoms. He concluded by saying that when the movie releases, he would take his family as well, follow necessary protocols and watch the film.

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Gets Hindi Release Date; Makers Share Big Announcement

Tamil Nadu government's official statement

The Tamil Nadu government had released an official statement that read, "The seating capacity of Cinemas/theatres/Multiplexes shall be permitted to increase from existing 0% to 100% by following the Standard Operating Procedure issued already. Further, in order to create awareness among the spectators, the precautionary measures for COVID-19 shall also be screened during the showtime." Tamil superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Simbu urged the government to open cinema halls with full capacity as they have two big releases on the way, titled Master and Eeswaran respectively.

Also Read | Vijay's 'Master' Gets Special Emoji On Twitter, Film All Set To Release On Pongal

Image Credits: __all_kerala_vijay_fans_club__ Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.