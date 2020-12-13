Malavika Mohanan's Photos That Give Fans A Sneak-peak From Her Many Weekend Getaways

Malavika Mohanan is a very well-known and critically acclaimed actor in the Indian movie industry. She is most commonly known for her works in the Malayalam movie industry. She has also appeared in Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi language movies. The actor has been in the acting industry for over a decade and has come a long way as she has successfully created a very huge fan-base for herself.

Malavika Mohanan is not only appreciated for her on-screen talent but is also a huge internet sensation today. She is known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Malavika Mohanan never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans.

Scrolling through the actor’s social media, one can easily come to know that she is a complete “travel person”. Here are times when Malavika Mohanan gave fans a sneak-peak into her weekend getaways. Read further ahead to know more about Malavika Mohanan's Instagram posts.

Malavika Mohanan's photos from her weekend getaways

In this picture, Malavika Mohanan can be seen wearing a knee-length sleeveless dress, as she poses in front of the poolside. She has left her long hair open, giving them a messy look. She has worn a golden colour watch and applied maroon colour nail-paint.

Also Read | Malavika Mohanan Is Happy As Lokesh Kanagaraj Is Finally Working With His 'dream Actor'

Malavika Mohanan can be seen posing in between the mountains, standing next to a Royal Enfield. She has worn a white colour top and blue jeans. She has covered herself with a shawl, worn brown shoes, black sunglasses, and has left her straight hair open.

Also Read | Malavika Mohanan Is The New Addition To Dhanush Starrer 'D43', Shares News On IG & Twitter

In this picture, Malavika Mohanan can be seen posing for the camera at the poolside. She can be seen wearing a fancy holiday cap and has left her long and wavy hair open. Malavika Mohanan has applied nude shade makeup.

Also Read | Malavika Mohanan Is Happy As Lokesh Kanagaraj Is Finally Working With His 'dream Actor'

She can be seen posing in front of a river. She has worn a white colour traditional attire and covered herself with a black colour shawl. She has left her long hair open, giving them a messy look as she admires the view.

Also Read | Malavika Mohanan Replaced THESE Bollywood Stars For 'Beyond The Clouds'; Read To Know Who

In this picture, the actor can be seen posing standing at the balcony of a traditional designer and textured home. She has worn a blue colour full-length kaftan with white and black colour floral print all over it. Malavika Mohanan has left her hair open and worn subtle nude shade makeup.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.