Malavika Mohanan Replaced THESE Bollywood Stars For 'Beyond The Clouds'; Read To Know Who

Malavika Mohanan is a popular Malayalam actor who also featured in a few Tamil, Kannada and Bollywood films. She made her debut with a Malayalam film in 2013 and after a few films, she was chosen for a Bollywood film. She wasn't just chosen but she replaced two known Bollywood actors and bagged the role in Majid Majidi's film.

Also Read | Malavika Mohanan Is Happy As Lokesh Kanagaraj Is Finally Working With His 'dream Actor'

Malavika Mohanan once replaced Deepika and Kangana

Malavika is popularly known for her role in Pattam Pole, which was her debut film. Malavika Mohanan movies garnered her a huge fan following even before she entered Bollywood. She bagged a role in a Bollywood film called Beyond The Clouds in 2017. She gave an audition which was successful and she replaced Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut for the role of Tara. She made her debut with Ishaan Khatter in the film as his elder sister. In the Majid Majidi film, Malavika played the role of a girl from Dhobi Ghat with a younger brother called Amir portrayed by Ishaan.

Also Read | Malavika Mohanan Is 'unfamiliar' With What Makes Her Desirable Among Tamil Movie Audience

Malavika was studying in an undergraduate course while shooting for the film. She lost almost 8 kgs for the role of Tara. Accoridng to a report by Telangana Today, she was so dedicated that she refused to wash her hair for several days in order to look her part. The film received critical acclaims and Malavika won positive reviews for her role as Tara in Beyond The Clouds.

Also Read | Malavika Mohanan Believes People Must Use Social Media To Create 'difference In Long Run'

Malavika Mohanan trivia

Malavika Mohanan movies such as Nirnayakam, The Great Father, Kannada film Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi and Tamil film Petta were critically appreciated and she received several compliments for her roles. She is the daughter of renowned cinematographer K.U. Mohanan. She was also seen in Netflix original Masaba Masaba where she appeared as a model who was going through a breakup. The actor has her own fashion blog called The Scarlet Window where she shares fashion based content. She recently announced that she has joined the cast of Dhanush's #D4 and that she was excited to work in the Tamil film. Malavika will be soon seen in Kamal Haasan's film Master.

Also Read | Malavika Mohanan Is The New Addition To Dhanush Starrer 'D43', Shares News On IG & Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.