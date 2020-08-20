SP Charan Tears Up In New Video As He Talks About SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health | Watch

Veteran South Indian musician SP Balasubrahmanyam was recently admitted to MGM Healthcare hospital at Chennai after he tested positive for COVID-19. The singer is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. This news sent shockwaves across the South Indian entertainment industry.

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan has been giving everyone a daily update about his father, SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health through his videos. In the recently released video, SP Charan could not hold back his tears as he shared updates about his father’s health. Here is a look at SP Charan’s video.

Balasubrahmanyam's son breaks down while talking about maestro's health

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan took to his official Facebook page and shared a new video update about maestro's health. He started the video by saying, “There has not been any major development in my father's health condition so far. So, I realise that there is not much to update.”

He then thanked all the fans and celebrities for showering the prayers and wishes which have supported the whole family. An emotional SP Charan thanked the entire film industry and SP Balasubrahmanyam’s fans for organising a mass prayer meeting for the singer’s speedy recovery.

SP Charan said that seeing the tweets and videos, it gives them hope. As he continued talking about SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health, SP Charan teared up in the video. In the video, he asked everyone to keep sending in the prayers and mentioned that his family is definitely going to help him recover from this as early as possible. Here is a look at the recent video update by SP Charan on SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health.

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s official health update by hospital

Yesterday, MGM Healthcare hospital where the music maestro is admitted released an official update about SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health. The official statement by the hospital read as “Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be critical and is on Ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The expert medical team treating him is closely monitoring his vital parameters which are satisfactory at this point in time.”

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s tested positive for COVID-19 and got himself admitted on August 5, 2020. His health condition remained stable for almost a week but it deteriorated on the night of August 13, 2020.

