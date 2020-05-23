Rana Daggubati's Engagement And Other Happenings Of The Actor This Week

During the lockdown, a lot of celebrities are spending their time in different ways. Some are working out while some are giving time to their hobbies. Rana Daggubati is a step ahead than other celebrities as he had a very happening week. The actor had made the announcement of his other half last week.

This week, Rana Daggubati’s engagement broke the internet. Rana Daggubati got engaged to Miheeka Bajaj this week. Here is a quick round-up of the things that Rana Daggubati did this week.

Rana Daggubati's news this week

Rana Daggubati’s engagement

Rana Daggubati’s engagement news is one of the biggest news events to have happened this week. The actor got engaged to Miheeka Bajaj in a beautiful Roka ceremony in Hyderabad. Rana Daggubati’s engagement was attended by his close friends and family. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya were also in attendance at Rana Daggubati’s engagement. Rana Daggubati’s fiancé Miheeka Bajaj is the owner of an event design company. According to media reports, the couple had been dating for a while before they got engaged.

Rana Daggubati's Instagram post

Rana Daggubati on lockdown and Mollywood

Rana Daggubati opened up about the current nationwide lockdown and Mollywood in a recent media interview. He said that the Malayalam film industry will be the first one to get back in action soon after the lockdown ends. The actor added that the Malayalam film industry has worked with fewer resources and have made big movies in the past.

Happy Birthday Jr NTR

Rana Daggubati took to his Instagram and shared a picture with South Indian actor Jr NTR. In the picture shared by Rana Daggubbati, he is seen with Jr NTR, Rana, Ram Charan and other actors. Everyone is seen smiling in the frame and it looks like the picture is taken at one of the functions. Rana Daggubati’s caption read as “Unclear picture but a fine moment!! With you @jrntr in the centre it’s fun and chaos all around!! Happy birthday, brother."

Rana Daggubati's Instagram

Wishing Manoj Kumar Manchu on his birthday

Rana Daggubati shared a picture with actor Manoj Kumar Manchu on his Instagram account. In the picture, Rana Daggubbati and Manoj Kumar Manchu are seen having a moment of laughter. Rana Daggubati captioned the post as, “The picture says it all!! Happiest birthday to the most loving and craziest human being I’ve ever known @manojkmanchu !! Have the best one!! 💥💥💥❤️❤️❤️”.

Rana Daggubati's Instagram

