Rana Daggubati's Roka: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya Attend The Event

South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram account and shared a picture from Rana Daggubati’s ‘Roka’ ceremony. Rana Daggubati recently took to his Instagram account and revealed that he proposed to his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj and she said yes. On May 21, 2020, Rana Daggubati stated that the couple has made it official by sharing pictures from their ‘Roka’ ceremony.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya attend the ‘Roka’ ceremony

Family members and close friends of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj attended the function. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya were also seen attending the event. In a picture shared by Samantha Akkineni on her Instagram account, she can be seen posing for a picture alongside her husband Naga Chaitanya. While posting the picture on her social media, Samantha Akkineni wrote, ‘Thankyou for bringing us the best news of 2020. @ranadaggubati @miheeka ... here’s to your happily ever after.’ [sic]

In the picture, the newly engaged couple Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are seen sitting on a couch while their family members along with Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya pose for a picture. Samantha Akkineni wore a beautiful yellow coloured sleeveless traditional dress with a contrasting blue coloured dupatta. She left her hair open and wore minimum makeup.

Naga Chaitanya wore a semi-formal white coloured shirt with stripes and paired it with a pair of brown coloured pants. Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram story and mentioned that she got a chance to dress up after two months. In the story, she shared a candid picture of her and captioned it saying, ‘when you get to dress up after 2 months’. In the background, her husband Naga Chaitanya is also seen being a part of the function.

Samantha Akkineni gushed about how handsome her husband Naga Chaitanya looked during the ceremony. She posted a picture of him smiling brightly and mentioned that her husband looked extremely handsome. In the post, she hilariously mentioned that her husband is now digging a pit to jump into. Samantha Akkineni wrote, ‘After sending mommy , aunties , sister , friends , very straight male friends it’s now Instagram’s turn .. 'See eee my husband looks so handsome no ???? ( husband is somewhere digging a large pit to jump into right now ).’ [sic]

