Sasi Kalinga's Demise | Malayalam Actors Pay Tribute To The Veteran Actor

The South Indian Film fraternity mourned the death of veteran actor Sasi Kalinga who passed away recently. The popular face in the Malayalam film industry was 59 years old. He was best known for his diverse characters in films over the years. His demise came as a shock for everyone in the film industry.

On his demise, many stars from the Malayalam film industry took to their social media to share heartfelt tributes to the actor. Malayalam actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly, Manju Warrier, etc. posted eulogies for the actor with his picture on their Instagram. The Aiyyaa actor captioned the post as, “Condolences! Rest in peace!” while Nivin and Manju penned down their eulogies in Malayalam.

See the posts here

During his career, Sasi Kalinga has acted in several hit films. According to media reports, Sasi Kalinga was undergoing liver-related treatment for a while now. He is survived by his wife Prabhavathi. Sasi Kalinga rose to fame with his portrayal of a police officer in the film, Palery Manikyam: Oru Pathira Kolapathakathinte Katha.

He went on to impress the audience and critics in films like Amen, Pranchiyettan & the Saint, Vellimoonga, Indian Rupee and Adaminte Makan Abu. Before making it big in South Indian film industry, Sasi Kalinga had a stellar career in theatre. The versatile veteran actor during his career in the theatre, has acted in dozens of plays.

