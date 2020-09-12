Last Updated:

Top 5 Most-expensive Cars In Mammootty's 369-car Garage That Show The Actor Is A Car-freak

Superstar Mammootty is one of the highest-paid actors of the South Indian film industry. Check out the 5 most-expensive cars he owns. Read to know more.

Mammootty is one of the most prominent actors from the Malayalam film industry. Apart from owning some ridiculously expensive luxury items, Mammootty has a great collection of cars. Known to be car freak, one of the most peculiar things about his car is that every vehicle holds a number plate 369, making it his signature. Take a look at some of Mammootty’s most expensive cars.

5 expensive cars owned by Mammootty

BMW E46 M3

BMW’s prices normally range in crores and BMW E4 M3 is one of the most expensive cars that Mammootty is a proud owner of. The high-performance vehicle is one of the most prized possessions of the actor. The BMW E46 M3 costs around ₹1.30 crores. 

Toyota Land Cruiser

With a price tag of ₹86.02 Lakhs, the Toyota Land Cruiser is a large SUV and is reportedly in the top of the line sports utility vehicle by a Japanese automaker. The vehicles sales in India are directly imported from Japan and price ranges in crores. Mammootty is a proud owner of this car and has the number plate 369 on it.

Mistubishi Pajero Sport

The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is another car in Mammootty’s expensive car collection. It is one of the best cars for off-roading, high-performance engine, a great pick up and also has a superb sound system. Considered as the rival to Toyota, it is one of the best cars in India and costs ₹ 35.97 Lakhs. 

Jaguar XJ

Mammootty’s expensive car collection also graces the Jaguar XJ, which is one of the most expensive cars in his garage costing ₹1crore. Unlike many superstars, Mammootty likes to drive the Jaguar XJ himself. The price of a Jaguar car in India starts in lakhs and goes up to a couple of crores.

Audi A7

The Audi A7 feature has a coupe-like design which makes it look more classy. With a powerful engine and great mileage, the Audi A7 is a non-traditional luxury car. The price range of an Audi car nearly ranges from a couple of lakhs to crores and the Audi A7 costs ₹90 lakhs. This is another ridiculously expensive cars to grace Mammootty’s garage and his expensive car collection.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

 

 

 

